Powerbass Shipping New XL-1200 500W – 12 Speaker Amplified Soundbar

The XL-1200 is a 12 speaker 500w system with 6 built in active subwoofers providing lower end bass response and creating the fullest sound available in any sound bar on the market today.Developed for the growing power sports market including utv and marine applications where electronics must withstand harsh environments from utv’s to jeeps, sand rails, dune buggies, boats and RVs, providing a great way to enjoy your favorite music when you are out on the trails bashing in the mud and sand or through the city streets letting the wind blow in your hair.
