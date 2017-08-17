Fortin Releases New Products for Nissan Rogue

MONTREAL, QUEBEC (08.18.2017) – Fortin has announced a no key required and a remote start from the OEM remote solution for its Nissan Rogue immobilizer bypass and remote starter solution (2014-2017 Push-to-Start and Key Vehicles). This solution is now available for both EVO-ONE and EVO-ALL platforms.

The solution monitors and controls the OEM remote while the engine is running which allows a full remote start & stop, LOCK, UNLOCK and trunk release functions control. Popular long range RF Kits as well as compatible smartphone and telematic apps can also be connected directly to the EVO-ALL or the EVO-ONE module.

The EVO-ONE is an all-in-one immobilizer bypass, convenience, digital high current remote starter & security system. The EVO-ALL platform also covers immobilizer bypass, convenience, low current remote starter and security system for the same Nissan Rogue coverage. No key is required for both platform installations.

Coming up later this year, new Nissan & Infiniti T-Harness solutions will also be available to help installers speed-up their installations. Vehicles coverage will also be increased through the next phases with the Qashquai and Rogue Sport 2017 coverages.

Fortin Electronic Systems is a world leading developer and manufacturer of integrated consumer solutions for vehicle control and connectivity.

Visit www.fortin.ca for more.

