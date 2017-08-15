Cadence Adds Velez to Inside Sales Team



CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA (08.16.2017) – Cadence has announced that industry veteran John Velez has joined the Inside Sales Team.

John has been in the industry for more than 20 years and has a proven track record of being an effective sales leader, creating strong long-lasting relationships in the mobile electronics industry. He also possesses a genuine passion for car audio and will help drive our Sales initiative of increasing our Dealer Direct business.

“On behalf of Cadence, we are excited to have John on board, with his passion for the 12 Volt industry and commitment to customers, he will be a terrific asset plus help in continuing our growth and momentum in 2017 and beyond.” -Enrique Avalos, National Sales Manager-Cadence

John will collaborate closely with Enrique and Rick Andersen and assist with Inside Sales and Marketing, further establishing Cadence’s partnerships with its Dealer and Distribution network in the Mobile, Marine and Pro Audio Categories.

John works from Cadence’s main office in City of Industry, CA. Contact John at john@cadenceacoustics.com or (626)465-3383 X104.

