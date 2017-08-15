The 12Volt News at KnowledgeFest 2017

DALLAS, TX (08.16.2017) – KnowledgeFest 2017 at the Dallas Convention Center was a very good event for the 12volt industry.

For The 12Volt News, it was a great opportunity to meet with dozens of companies from across the industry and see a number of new products. In addition, time on the show floor provided The 12Volt News the chance to catch up with literally hundreds of old friends. Seeing dealers from across the U.S and Canada, plus a number companies exhibiting for the first time at KnowledgeFest was very positive.

From all accounts, the education workshops and vendor specific sessions were well attended and received high marks from attendees.

The Town Hall was well attended and provided those in the audience with an update on the overall state of the industry. In addition, seeds were planted to capitalize on the future.

Monday evening’s Industry Awards honored the top professionals and companies in many areas. A hearty congratulations to all winners and honorees.

A sincere “Hats Off” to the MEA team, exhibitors, attendees and all who contributed to the success of KnowledgeFest 2017.

Watch for more coverage and posts from The 12Volt News highlighting the companies that exhibited at KnowledgeFest 2017.

