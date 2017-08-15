Industry News

The 12Volt News at KnowledgeFest 2017

Posted on August 15, 2017 by
LEFT: Harman displayed the new Powersports Bar, Infinity and Navdy in the company's booth. RIGHT: The massive Kay Bailey Hutchinson Dallas Convention Center was home to KnowledgeFest for the first time.

LEFT: Harman displayed the new Powersports Bar, Infinity and Navdy in the company’s booth.
RIGHT: The massive Kay Bailey Hutchinson Dallas Convention Center was home to KnowledgeFest for the first time.

DALLAS, TX (08.16.2017) – KnowledgeFest 2017 at the Dallas Convention Center was a very good event for the 12volt industry.

Jack Rogers (R) and Rene Ortiz (L) from Advance Mobile Security in Bakersfield CA snapped this selfie of Chris Kane-AudioControl and The 12Volt News on the KnowledgeFest show floor.

Jack Rogers (R) and Rene Ortiz (L) from Advance Mobile Security in Bakersfield CA snapped this selfie of Chris Kane-AudioControl and The 12Volt News on the KnowledgeFest show floor.

For The 12Volt News, it was a great opportunity to meet with dozens of companies from across the industry and see a number of new products. In addition, time on the show floor provided The 12Volt News the chance to catch up with literally hundreds of old friends. Seeing dealers from across the U.S and Canada, plus a number companies exhibiting for the first time at KnowledgeFest was very positive.

From all accounts, the education workshops and vendor specific sessions were well attended and received high marks from attendees.

LEFT: The ProBox booth showcased 12volt, UTV and motorsports products. The company's semi rig, with 53' trailer, housed a full product showroom inside too. RIGHT: This Kenwood vendor session, presented by Seth Halstead, was standing room only.

LEFT: The ProBox booth showcased 12volt, UTV and motorsports products. The company’s semi rig, with 53′ trailer, housed a full product showroom inside too.
RIGHT: This Kenwood vendor session, presented by Seth Halstead, was standing room only.

The Town Hall was well attended and provided those in the audience with an update on the overall state of the industry. In addition, seeds were planted to capitalize on the future.

knowledgefest.org

knowledgefest.org

Monday evening’s Industry Awards honored the top professionals and companies in many areas. A hearty congratulations to all winners and honorees.

LEFT: Bryan Schmitt looks up during a demo for dealers in the Mobile Solutions booth. RIGHT: Paul Trueman highlighted the new SiriusXM promo for dealers working through authorized distributors.

LEFT: Bryan Schmitt looks up during a demo for dealers in the Mobile Solutions booth.
RIGHT: Paul Trueman highlighted the new SiriusXM promo for dealers working through authorized distributors.

See a number of posts from the KnowledgeFest show floor on Instagram @12voltnews, #12vnn_kf17 as well as Facebook and Twitter.

A sincere “Hats Off” to the MEA team, exhibitors, attendees and all who contributed to the success of KnowledgeFest 2017.

Watch for more coverage and posts from The 12Volt News highlighting the companies that exhibited at KnowledgeFest 2017.

Related Posts