Tint World Teams Up with Keystone Automotive Operations, Inc

BOCA RATON, FL (08.15.2017) – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has formed a distribution partnership with Keystone Automotive Operations, Inc., to provide customers with even more specialty automotive aftermarket options.

“This partnership is a great opportunity for our stores and our customers,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World. “Keystone has one of the most comprehensive inventory selections in the aftermarket industry, and their distribution model will help us offer more products with quicker turnaround. Keystone will also be a big value add in fulfilling orders made by consumers on the Tint World website.”

The partnership will initially focus on adding 100 suppliers to Tint World’s growing product base, with additional suppliers to be added based on customer demand.

“The enthusiasm from the Tint World team has been fantastic,” said Tony Forte, national account manager at Keystone. “It was obvious from the moment we talked that they are hungry to partner with companies that can help them grow. It really speaks to the Tint World model of how focused they are on becoming a one stop shop.”

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, auto accessories, custom wheels and tire packages, detailing services, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

Visit tintworld.com and keystoneautomotive.com for more.

