New Subs from Soundstream and Power Acoustik

MONTEBELLO, CA (08.15.2017) – The SoundStream and Power Acoustik lines have three new series of powerful, yet reasonably priced subwoofers for 2017. These subs all offer the quality and innovation customers have come to expect and all are reasonably priced.

These subwoofers were all engineered with an eye towards answering the requests of our loyal customers. This means that key features were retained and improvements that our customers have been asking for were incorporated for the best possible products.

SoundStream Reference R1 R.122 and R.124 Subwoofers – The Reference R1 R.122 and R.124 subwoofers are new for 2017. They incorporate the highest performance and the edgy styling that fans of the original Reference Series have come to expect. The patented R.122 and R.124 feature the third-generation new steel stamped Reference frame. Also included are: oversaturate motor structure for increased magnetic strength, 2.5” 4-layer voice coil with large gauge wire for increased an power handling, oversized concave IMPP primary cone for increased effective surface area and nickel plated 12-gauge spring-loaded compression wire terminals.

For more info, visit soundstream.com, poweracoustik.com, and epsilonelectronicsinc.com.

