EchoMaster Expands General Motors OEM-Quality Blind Spot Systems

CLEARWATER, FL (08.15.2017) – EchoMaster’s General Motors Blind Spot Avoidance Systems, featuring perfect-fit mirror/camera caps, full integration into the factory screen and driver behavior, and custom GUI for manual camera activation, are now available exclusively to Authorized EchoMaster Dealers.

As demand for blind spot awareness continues to grow among car owners, one of the biggest categories for EchoMaster, collision avoidance, offers the opportunity for dealers to capture sales growth in the aftermarket arena, as more customers adopt front, side, and rear-view cameras.

Each kit includes two Stealth Side View Mirror Cameras designed to discreetly replace existing trim fascia on the vehicle’s exterior mirrors, covered with a three-year warranty. Utilizing six screen modes, smart technology enables camera activation based on driver behavior, using left and right turn signals and placing the truck in reverse. These systems alternatively allow for manual activation by the driver as well.

Visit echomaster.com for more.

