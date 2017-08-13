KnowledgeFest 2017 Rocks in Big D August 11-14

DALLAS, TX (08.14.2017) – KnowledgeFest 2017 rocks in the Dallas Convention Center August 11th-14th. Friday was for registration, show floor setup and a number of brand specific workshops plus an invitation only night school. Education sessions were in the forefront on Saturday morning. The show floor was open from 11:30 AM until 4:30 on Saturday and followed by vendor sessions. The industry Town Hall meeting, with Keynote, capped scheduled activities on Saturday evening. Throughout the days industry members worked to gain the maximum for their investment in their trip to Big D.

Sunday began early with education sessions with the KnowledgeFest show floor again open from 11:30 to 4:30. Vendor sessions capped the day. Monday, the last day of KnowledgeFest 2017, begins with vendor training sessions with the show floor open 10AM until 2:30. Afternoon education sessions are followed by the Mobile Electronics Industry Awards.

The show floor at KnowledgeFest 2017 featured over 50 brands displaying their latest products for attendees. A highlight on the show floor was definitely be the ProBox rig with 53’ trailer showing the company’s wide range of UTV tops, products and speaker boxes. Waylens showed the company’s new camera for auto enthusiasts.

Linkswell introduced their products which allow new technology to be added to OEM systems. Walt Detlefsen, National Sales Manager, traveled from the west coast to work the booth.

Kicker showcased new interactive displays along with show vehicles. DD Audio put the new Z series subwoofers front and center along with an interactive in-store display.

SounDigital and XFIRE are two audio companies that displayed at KnowledgeFest for the first time. Rydeen’s Nissan van was on the show floor and showed the company’s entire lineup. Rostra show the company’s lineup of safety related products.

The 12volt News was on site in Big D and met with virtually every company on the KnowledgeFest show floor. A number of posts and made highlighting Friday, Saturday and Sunday activities at KnowledgeFest 2017. Watch for much, much more coverage from KnowledgeFest on 12voltnews.com and @12volnews on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

