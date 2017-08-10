Waylens to Hold Two Training Sessions at KnowledgeFest in Dallas

BOSTON, MA (08.11.2017) – Waylens will hold two training sessions at the upcoming KnowledgeFest Show from August 11–14 at the Dallas Convention Center and Omni Dallas Hotel in Dallas, TX. These sessions will focus on the Waylens Horizon automotive performance camera and the recently-announced Waylens Secure360 automotive security cameras.

“We are excited to be at KnowledgeFest for the first time and provide this vibrant group of installers and dealers with exciting new products that their customers are hearing about and looking for,” said Everett Morss, Director – Major Account Sales.

The Horizon Camera is the ultimate automotive camera system, allowing enthusiasts to:

DRIVE with the only camera built for auto enthusiasts

CAPTURE performance data and every moment in HD precision

SHARE like a pro with simple mobile/desktop app

The all-new Waylens Secure360 is a breakthrough in automotive security. The first and only consumer automotive camera to use 360-degree imaging technology, the Secure360 is destined to be the best dash cam money can buy, allowing drivers to:

KNOW what’s happening in and around the car in real-time from any location

SHOW evidence of accidents, theft and other events with crystal-clear clarity

PROTECT one’s car, driving record and self from threats and misinformation

Training will provide installers and dealers with tools to educate their customers on the benefits of these exciting new products and generate incremental revenue and profits for their operations.

These training sessions will be held on Friday, August 11 at 6:00 pm in the Arts District 3 room at the Omni Hotel Dallas and on Monday, August 14 at 9:00 am in Hall B of the Dallas Convention Center.

Visit waylens.com for more.

