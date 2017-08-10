KnowledgeFest 2017 Set for August 11-14 in Big D

DALLAS, TX (08.11.2017) – KnowledgeFest 2017 is set for the Dallas Convention Center August 11th-14th. Friday is scheduled for registration, show floor setup and a number of brand specific workshops plus an invitation only night school. Educations sessions will be in the forefront on Saturday morning. The show floor will be open from 11:30 AM until 4:30 followed by vendor sessions. The industry Town Hall meeting, with Keynote, will cap scheduled activities on Saturday. Sunday begins early with education sessions and the show floor is open 11:30 to 4:30. Vendor sessions cap the day. Monday, the last day of KnowledgeFest 2017, begins with vendor training sessions with the show floor open 10AM until 2:30. Afternoon education sessions are followed by the Mobile Electronics Industry Awards.

The show floor at KnowledgeFest 2017 will feature over 50 brands displaying their latest products for attendees. A highlight on the show floor will definitely be the ProBox rig with 53’ trailer showing the company’s wide range of UTV products and speaker boxes. Waylens will show the company’s new camera for auto enthusiasts and Linkswell will introduce their products to the industry. Kicker will be showcasing new interactive displays along with show vehicles. DD Audio will but the new Z series subwoofers front and center. SounDigital and XFIRE are two audio companies that will display at KnowledgeFest for the first time. Rydeen’s Nissan van will show the companies lineup. Rostra will show the company’s lineup of safety related products.

The 12volt News will be on site and plan a number of posts to highlight each day’s activities at KnowledgeFest 2017.

Waylens to Hold Two Training Sessions at KnowledgeFest in Dallas

Diamond Audio Exhibiting at 2017 KnowledgeFest in Dallas

Click above to check out late breaking KnowledgeFest news from Waylens and Cerwin Vega/ Diamond Audio.

