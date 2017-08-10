Kicker Returns to Outlaw Armageddon 2017

STILLWATER, OK (08.11.2017) – KICKER and more than 100 of the fastest street cars in the country are committed to attend the annual “Outlaw Armageddon: The Third Assault” no-prep drag race. Thunder Valley Raceway Park in Noble, Okla., will host the event August 11-12. KICKER will display the XRV (Xtreme Recreation Vehicle) at the show, including its rolling showroom and 20,000-watt Boom Room.

More than 12,000 spectators attended the event in 2016, according to outlawarmageddon.com, with more anticipated this year. Prizes totaling more than $200,000 are at stake in seven different classes, with several members of the Discovery Channel’s Street Outlaws and Street Outlaws: New Orleans committed to attend the race.

On Saturday the KICKER XRV features the Pierce Racing Chevy S-10, owned by Tina Pierce (aka “The Fastest Chick in Oklahoma”) of Street Outlaws. In addition to being a world-class racing vehicle, the truck houses a custom-made, 850-watt sound system installed in a removable enclosure. The system includes a pair of KICKER PX-Series compact amplifiers, an integrated Bluetooth receiver, KICKER CompRT shallow-mount subwoofer and more.

Also on display will be a KICKER-equipped Ford Mustang, showcasing KICKER’s elite line of Q-Class amplifiers, subwoofers and speakers.

Visit kicker.com for more.

