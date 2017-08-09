Linear Power Hosted MECA Judges Training and Competition

D’LO, MS (08.10.2017) – Linear Power has relocated the company’s headquarters to D’Lo Mississippi. A MECA centered weekend, Saturday and Sunday August 5th and 6th, celebrated the new larger facility.

Ray Rayfield, Liner Power President, stated, “Our move to D’Lo was a move with the future in mind. The MECA weekend with judges training and competition in D’Lo was an almost immediate benefit of the move. The new facility also gives us more room for amplifier assembly, testing, inventory and shipping.”

The Linear Power team coordinated the weekend of MECA activities with the club’s Commish Steve Stern . Tours of the new Linear Power facility, along with the exciting MECA lineup of judges training and competitions, made for a busy weekend.

On Saturday, August 5th, MECA SQL Judges training was held beginning at 1 PM. Stern commented, “We had 11 for the SQL judges training and all were totally involved. Saturday evening there was a BBQ and all relaxed and enjoyed surroundings at the new Linear Power facility.”

On Sunday, planned MECA competition activities were cut short by heavy rain. Stern related, “In spite of the heavy rains we had strong competitors in the lane. People from Alabama, Tennessee, Missouri, Louisiana and Oklahoma traveled to D’Lo. Our congrats to Mike Flanagan (Team Linear Power/Sundown) for winning “Best of Show” and the Zenner SQL Best of Show. Also a big shoutout to Team New Creation’s Garry Jackson for winning SPL Best of Show.”

Steve Carnahan, Linear Power VP and Marketing Director, stated, “We worked hard to get all settled in the new facility. The MECA Judges training and competition added another dimension to our new HQ. Our systems are in place to build a top quality and high performance line of amplifiers for today’s marketplace….all the while staying true to the Linear Power tagline from 1975- ‘For the love of music.’”

Concluding, Stern stated, “Our car audio community benefits greatly from the support and participation of Ray and Team Linear Power. Ray and the Linear Power team bring a history of car audio excellence and a deep commitment to the car audio community proven by years of service and participation. The weekend in D’Lo at the new Linear Power facility was a fun, all-inclusive weekend.”

TIPS, an electronics repair company, is a Linear Power sister company co-located in the D’Lo facility.

Linear Power’s address is 241 South Poplar, D’Lo MS 39062.

Visit linearpower.com for more.

