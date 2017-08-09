JL Audio Appoints New Area Sales Director

MIRAMAR, FL (08.10.2017) – JL Audio has announced the addition of Ed Meenan to the position of Area Sales Director, covering territories in the Midwest, Central and Eastern United States.

With over 25 years in the Consumer Electronics industry, Ed has held positions with Eclipse/FujitsuTen, Code Alarm/VOXX Electronics Corp., Clifford/Directed, and most recently Kenwood, where he managed sales for their Eastern region.

Brian Power, National Sales Manager said, “Ed brings a broad level of experience, and a proven track record of creating strong and long-lasting customer relationships in our industry. He also possesses and communicates a genuine passion for great audio. We are all looking forward to working with Ed as we continue to expand our markets and grow our business. He is a great addition to the JL Audio team.”

Meenan will work from his home office in Tampa Bay, FL and he can be reached at emeenan@jlaudio.com

