Elite Audio to Host Car Scene and Movie Screen Event

SPARTANBURG, SC (08.10.2017) – Elite Audio is set to create some excitement in the company’s parking lot on Saturday night, August 12th. They will host a Car Scene and Movie Screen cruise-in and show the original “The Fast and The Furious” movie on a custom made large screen in the company’s parking lot.

Elite Audio’s Joe Zelno offered, “We think this event will stir some action and be a lot of fun for our customers and auto enthusiasts in the area. We are asking all to bring folding chairs so they can sit and enjoy the movie and see some really cool rides. We will have a couple food trucks on site and the store will be open with some one night only deals.”

The evening will also be a charity event benefitting Hope Remains Ranch.

Continuing, Zelno stated, “We fabricated the 105” x 80” screen and spread a cowboy sheet across. The screen with attach to a garage door opening. A friend is loaning a rear projector to show the movie.

The Elite Audio store is located at 1504 Ashville Hwy, Spartanburg, SC.

Visit www.eliteaudioonline.com for more.

