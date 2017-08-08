Rockford Fosgate Releases Premium Audio Kit Solutions for the Polaris Ranger

TEMPE, AZ (08.09.2017) – Rockford Fosgate has announced the availability of its new line of motorsports audio solutions specific to Polaris Ranger side-by-sides. Designed as plug and play solutions for Ranger models 2015 and newer, stages 1, 2, and 3 (RNGR-STAGE1, RNGR-STAGE2, and RNGR-STAGE3) are currently available, while Stage 4 and REAR (RNGR-STAGE4 and RNGR-REAR) will be available in September.

“The outdoor environment can be unforgiving on audio gear as both terrain and weather can wreak havoc on these components,” explained Jake Braaten, Rockford Vice President of New Product Development and Engineering. “With that in mind and with the overall success of our Polaris RZR solutions, Rockford has created the ultimate off-road listening experience for Polaris Ranger side-by-sides.”

The RNGR-STAGE1 Kit (MSRP: $349.99) lets you easily add Rockford’s PMX-2 digital media receiver with 2.7-inch color display to your Ranger using the included dash mounting kit (RFRNGR-PMXDK). Coming prepackaged with all necessary hardware and pre-terminated wire harness, this kit allows you to quickly add a source unit to your Ranger with minimal time and tools required.

The RNGR-STAGE2 Kit (MSRP: $699.99) includes the components of the Stage 1 kit and adds Rockford’s front speaker enclosures (RFRNGR-FSE) and a pair of RM1652 speakers. This is ideal if you’re looking to add some sound to your ride but may not be ready to add the amplifiers or subwoofer system yet.

The RNGR-STAGE3 Kit (MSRP: $1,699.99) builds on the Stage 2 kit, with added amplifier mounting and installation kit (RFRNGR-PMXDK), a TM400X4ad 400-watt Element Ready amplifier and under seat subwoofer enclosure (RFRNGR-FEW). This complete system gets you rocking out in no time whether you’re working the fields or running the trails with your friends. The Prime 10-inch subwoofer (RM110D2B) and RANGER amp kit and mounting plate (RFRNGR-K8) round out Stage 3.

The RNGR-STAGE4 Kit (MSRP: $2,199.99) includes:

• Direct connect wiring harnesses for RANGER models

• System is Element Ready to withstand harsh outdoor environment

• Speaker & sub enclosures integrate with no loss of passenger/cargo space

• PMX-2 : Punch Marine Compact AM/FM/WB Digital Media Receiver 2.7 -inch d isplay

• RFRNGR-PMXDK : Installation Kit for Dash

• RM1652B : Prime 6.5 -inch Full Range Speakers – Black (Pair)

• RFRNGR-FSE : 6.5-inch Front Lower Speaker Enclosure (Pair)

• RM110D2B : Prime 10 -inch Dual 2-Ohm Subwoofer Black

• RFRNGR-FWE : 10 -inch Front Subwoofer Enclosure

• TM400X4ad : Power Marine 400 Watt Class-ad 4-Channel Amplifier

• RFRNGR-K8 : 2-Seat or 4-Seat Amp Wire Kit

• RM1652W-MB : Prime Marine 6.5 -inch Rear Speakers in Enclosure – Black (Pair)

• PM-CL3B : Punch Diecast Clamp for Polaris Lock & Ride roll cage – Black (Pair)

• RFRNGR-RSW16 : Polaris Ranger Rear Speaker Add-on Harness

• *Antenna not included

• **Compatible with Polaris heater & defrost option

The RNGR-REAR Add-on Rear Speaker Kit (MSRP: $599.99) is compatible with RNGR-STAGE2 and RNGR-STAGE3 Kits, and includes:

• Direct connect wiring harnesses for RANGER models

• System is Element Ready to withstand harsh outdoor environment

• RM1652W-MB : Prime Marine 6.5-inch Rear Speakers in Enclosure – Black (Pair)

• PM-CL3B : Punch Diecast Clamp for Polaris Lock & Ride roll cage – Black (Pair)

• RFRNGR-RSW16 : Polaris Ranger Rear Speaker Add-on Harness

“All of the products are designed to perform while out in the elements, and we keep the installation simple by offering very efficient plug-and-play kits designed to fit factory locations,” concluded Braaten.

Visit www.rockfordfosgate.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

