DOW Electronics Kicked Off 7 City Sony Training Tour

TAMPA, FL (08.09.17) – DOW Electronics kicked off the 7-City Sony training tour with events in Oklahoma City-Tuesday August 1st, Houston-Wednesday August 2nd and New Orleans-Thursday August 3rd.

The OKC event was held at the Hilton Garden Inn where DOW area representative Mike Cullers networked with area dealers and turned the session over to Bulla and Wong.

The training tour stop in Houston, Wednesday evening August 2nd, was held at the Hilton Hotel close to the Galleria. New DOW account manager for south Texas Justin Roberts was introduced to dealers he will be working with to grow their respective businesses. Bulla and Wong conducted the lively session with much interaction from attendees.

Bobby Herbert’s Cajun Cannon hot spot was the site for the New Orleans training session on Thursday evening August 3rd. DOW Sales Director Drew Fischer, David Ural, Robert Ford and Denise Mitchell attended along with presenters Bulla and Wong.

Highlights for retailers in Oklahoma City, Houston and New Orleans were learning about the power of the Sony WXGS920BH plus the benefits of the XAVAX100 and much more.

The event cities and dates for the 4 remaining stops on the DOW 7-City training tour are Birmingham-August 22nd, Atlanta-August 23rd, Tampa-August 29th and Boca Raton-August 30th.

Check with your local DOW representative for times and locations or call 813-626-5195. Visit dowelectronics.com for more.

