DAS Adds Rydeen Car Safety Products to Its Lineup

PALMYRA, PA (08.09.2017) – DAS Companies Inc. has partnered with Rydeen Corporation bringing innovative and smart technology car devices and accessories to 12-Volt customers in the Mid-Atlantic territory.

Rydeen is well known for melding the best of today’s technology into smart, practical car devices and accessories providing driver safety, convenience and lifestyle enhancement. Rydeen brings new products to market quickly, proactively supplying the needs and wants of a more demanding, technology savvy consumer base.

DAS has added the full Rydeen lineup to their car safety product category. Products include backup cameras and safety systems with some of the most innovative backup mirrors in the industry. With safety and convenience always at the forefront, Rydeen’s high definition camera products continue to set the standard in automotive aftermarkets.

“Vehicle safety and driver awareness is among the fastest growing categories in our 12-Volt industry and Rydeen will play a leadership role in this category,” stated Rex Berfield, National Sales Manager. “Rydeen continues to maintain a leadership position with continual improvements and innovation for the automotive aftermarkets.”

Visit www.dasinc.com for more.

