KICKER Brings Show Cars and Interactive Displays to KnowledgeFest 2017

STILLWATER, OK (08.08.2017) – KICKER will highlight its newest interactive experience, as well as Vehicle-Specific and Powersports solutions, from booth 401 at upcoming KnowledgeFest 2017. The event will be held August 11-14 at the Dallas Convention Center.

The newest interactive product display, which is already shipping to dealers, is the third version released by KICKER. The “red” display, featuring brand new KX-Series Amplifiers, KS-Series Speakers and CompR Subwoofers, is designed to act both as a “silent salesman” and a convenient way to demonstrate the quality of the products on the sales floor. With the press of a button, a full list of KX and KS features are immediately visible on the HD screen, matched with the lossless audio included with the display. The sales staff may also select its ownmusic via Bluetooth streaming audio for a demo. In addition to the new display in the KICKER booth, both the existing Q-Class and Marine interactive product displays will be available for attendees to explore.

Dealers will be able to check out the 2017 KX-Series and KXM-Series Marine Amplifier lines, which feature a new look and a bevy of new features. Mono and five-channel versions come with the KXARC – a Bluetooth LE (low-energy) enabled wireless remote that monitors gain, bass boost, SHOCwave and signal clip. FIT2 (Fail-Safe Integration Technology) is also integrated into both lines, ensuring a noise-free connection from the input of virtually any radio.

A pair of vehicles dedicated to the Powersports markets will also be featured in the booth. One is a Can Am Maverick X3 featuring KICKER PS-Series Powersports speakers, amplifiers and SSV Works enclosures. The enclosures are custom-formed to the UTV, and the PX-Series Powersports amplifiers are made to draw minimal powerwhile outputting the hundreds of watts needed to sound great on the trail.

A Chevy Colorado will be displaying vehicle-specific audio. KICKER’s VSS (Vehicle-Specific Solutions) System is made of three essential components: a factory-speaker amplifier with digital signal processing, wiring harnesses and 200-watt powered subwoofer. All three elements have been customized to physically mesh with the vehicle, utilizing factory plugs and mounting points, as well as integrate seamlessly with the factory radio and speaker system.

To show the effectiveness of the VSS System to dealers, the Colorado is equipped with a three-position switch, allowing easy access to the factory stereo, the factory system with the powered sub, or the full 4.1 system with DSP, amplifier and powered sub enabled.

