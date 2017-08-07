Installations Unlimited Hosted a 30th Anniversary Customer Appreciation Event

SYRACUSE, NY (08.07.2017) – Installations Unlimited hosted customers at a 30th Anniversary event on Saturday, August 5th. The company held the event in appreciation of their loyal customers since the company’s founding in 1987.

Sean Mott, who spearheads Team IU’s social media and graphics activities, commented to 12voltnews.com, “Our 30th Anniversary event was terrific. During the day more than 200 of our loyal customers came in to check out all we had to offer during the day. Live demos from vendor representatives, show vehicles, free BBQ, refreshments, vendor discount coupons and rebates generated a lot of excitement. The money booth and raffles added to the action on the show floor.”

The cash booth was a big reward for purchases of $500.of more at the event. Those customers entered the booth to grab cash, gift cards, raffle tickets, discount coupons. Once the cash booth door closed, and the fan came on, the customer’s hands were were in nonstop motion.

Vendors on site included Pioneer, Viper, Alpine, Rockford Fosgate, Kicker, JL Audio, Toyo Tires, Wheel Pros plus Home A/V brands.

Chuck Ottati, Opus Marketing, was on site representing Viper. Ottati related to 12voltnews.com, “Installations Unlimited is a key dealer and do a great job connecting with consumers in the area. There was a lot of energy on the floor and smiles on customer’s faces. As a rep it always great to work a high energy promotion like the Installations Unlimited 30th Anniversary event.”

Chuck Ottati supplied images for this post.

Visit teamiu.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

