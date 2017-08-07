Industry News

DS18 Adds New Product to Pro Series

Posted on August 7, 2017 by
Click image to enlarge

Click image to enlarge

MIAMI GARDENS, FL (08.08.2017) – DS18 welcomes the PRO X10MBASS to its Pro Series. This new model is focused on the midbass lovers. This 10” midbass loudspeaker has a 2.5” KASV voice coil capable of handling 400watts rms, the frequency response starts from 80hz up to 6.3khz. DS18 recommends combining this product with its PRO FR series amps for breathtaking performance.

ds18.com

ds18.com

Specs include:

  • Black Steel Basket
  • Cloth Edge & Non-Pressed Paper Cone
  • DB: 96db
  • 400 watts rms / 800 watts max
  • Impedance: 8ohm
  • FS: 80Hz – 6.3 k hz
  • 2.5” High Temp KASV voice coil

Visit ds18.com for more.

Related Posts