DS18 Adds New Product to Pro Series

MIAMI GARDENS, FL (08.08.2017) – DS18 welcomes the PRO X10MBASS to its Pro Series. This new model is focused on the midbass lovers. This 10” midbass loudspeaker has a 2.5” KASV voice coil capable of handling 400watts rms, the frequency response starts from 80hz up to 6.3khz. DS18 recommends combining this product with its PRO FR series amps for breathtaking performance.

Specs include:

Black Steel Basket

Cloth Edge & Non-Pressed Paper Cone

DB: 96db

400 watts rms / 800 watts max

Impedance: 8ohm

FS: 80Hz – 6.3 k hz

2.5” High Temp KASV voice coil

