Sundown Audio and The Wholesale House Celebrate Successful 1st Year

(08/06/2017) – The Wholesale House, Inc and Sundown Audio are excited to be celebrating their one year partnership. The two companies have developed a strong relationship and have experienced tremendous growth together over the past year.

Brandon Sparks, Chief Operating Officer of Sundown Audio, recalled his first trip in 2016 to The Wholesale House headquarters, in Hicksville, Ohio, and stated “It was great to meet everyone at TWH, you could tell they are genuine, down to earth people. After meeting the TWH staff, I was excited about the opportunity of working with them and knew the Sundown line was going to be in great hands.”

The partnership formed a year ago and quickly picked up momentum. Several new dealers came on board and signed dealer agreements to become authorized Sundown dealers. These dealer agreements help protect our storefront customers, keeping this product line clean and not watered down. Internally, TWH has many measures in place to help insure this line remains in the distribution channels Sundown prefers. Mark Yoder, President of The Wholesale House, stated “Sundown Audio is a huge opportunity for brick & mortar accounts. Dealers have the reassurance of knowing the online market is controlled though strictly enforced map pricing. They also have the advantage of true territory protection.”

The first year is in the books and both Sundown and TWH are excited about the successful partnership, and the opportunity for continued growth.

The Wholesale House is proud to be celebrating 39 years in business and continues to set the standard in the 12 volt industry. TWH has also continues to diversify into non 12 volt lines which offer their dealers tremendous opportunities to expand their business. For more information on how to become a Sundown Audio Dealer or additional information please contact a TWH sales representative at 1-800- 722-5553.

