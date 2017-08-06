DD Audio at KnowledgeFest

Oklahoma City, OK, August 7, 2017 — DD Audio will be exhibiting at the upcoming Knowledge-Fest being held at the Dallas Convention Center, August 11-14. DD’s focus at the event will be empowering their dealers with the tools needed to properly market and install DD Audio products. DD will be located at booth #320, where they’ll be showcasing several of their latest product offerings including the new and improved Z3 Subwoofer, along with their new in-storeretail display unit which is already shipping to dealers across the nation. The booth will also be prominently featuring a completely customized Polaris RZR outfitted with a full DD Audio system.

This year DD will be hosting two technical trainings both focused on subwoofer enclosure design using the DD Box system. The training sessions will be held Saturday the 12th, from 6:00-7:00PM (meeting room: Arts District 1) and Sunday 6:00-7:00PM (meeting room Arts District 1). At the trainings, Aaron Trimble, National Product Trainer, will educating attendees on why the DD Box system works as a no-nonsense approach to enclosure design for real world applications allowing installers to consistently and efficiently design great sounding subwoofer enclosures for DD Audio subwoofers. He will also be expanding on the basic DD Box system to help designers tailor enclosures to their customer’s specific needs. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to meet the DD team and learn about a brand that is completely focused on brick and mortar retail. There’s still time to sign up for this years training, just click here.

