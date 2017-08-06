Alpine Electronics to Exhibit at the Dallas MEA KnowledgeFest

DALLAS, TX (08/06/2017) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. will be participating in the MEA KnowledgeFest on August 11-14 at the Dallas Convention Center.

Alpine will be in booth #506 and will display newly released products, including the first wireless Apple CarPlay receiver, the iLX-107. Also available will be the new iLX-207 mech-less Apple CarPlay/Android Auto receiver; the R-Series speakers and subwoofers; and the X-Series speakers, amps and subwoofers which make up the “Alpine ID” sound system philosophy.

Two Alpine demo vehicles will be at the show: A Subaru Legacy with the iLX-207 and an X-Series sound system, and a Jeep Wrangler with the Alpine Restyle system and a PWD-CB1 Alpine ICE (In-Cooler Entertainment).

Chris Teguh, Alpine’s Product and Marketing Strategy Specialist, will conduct two product training sessions at KnowledgeFest:

Saturday, August 12: 4:45 – 5:45pm

Sunday, August 13: 4:45 – 5:45pm

Both training sessions will be held in the adjacent Omni Dallas Hotel, Arts District 5 meeting room. The sessions will focus on the 2017 product lineup and Alpine’s sound system technology.

All KnowledgeFest attendees are invited to attend the Alpine training sessions and are welcome to visit the Alpine booth at any time during the main show floor hours. Please contact your Alpine sales rep for more details.

