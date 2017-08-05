Great to See 12volt Companies Instagrammin’ 

SHREVEPORT, LA (08.05.2017) – Many proactive 12volt companies across the U.S., and around the globe, are utilizing the power of Instagram to engage and connect with followers plus consumers.

The vast majority of people utilizing social media don’t want to be “sold to.” The examples in this 12voltBite illustrate companies delivering an attention grabbing message to their followers.

Elite Audio in Spartanburg SC is set to crank it up by presenting the “Car Scene & Movie Screen” event in the parking lot of the company’s store on Saturday night August 12th. The original “Fast and the Furious” movie will be shown on a custom made large screen affixed to the building. There will be 2 food trucks on site and super specials inside the store. The evening is also a charity event benefiting Hope Remains Ranch.

California Custom Sounds grabbed attention with the company’s post of a large screen Alpine Restyle installation. The Dayton OH retailer does a fantastic job of posting compelling images to social media.

Traffik Jamz Car Audio is inviting followeres and consumers to the company’s annual Open House on Sunday, August 27th. A sound-off, live DJ,, Jumping Castle and dunk tank, food plus raffles, will provide a lot of activities for all during the event.

“Our goal is to encourage all across the 12volt industry to utilize this incredibly powerful social media tool to increase their company’s visibility in the marketplace. Instagram is a free app. Using only a smartphone or tablet, images and comments, can be shared with followers in less than a minute. Images posted to Instagram can automatically post to Facebook and Twitter. Companies who post images of primo installations, new products, new displays and events are connecting with followers and consumers. Utilizing the power of Instagram could definitely lead to visibility, store traffic and a good shot at writing business for 12volt retailers and other companies,” commented Mike Van Horn.

See the 12volt Central Studio “News Today” headlines post every business day, Week’s HiLites on Saturdays and Happy Birthday wishes on Sunday. “Reps on the Road,” 12voltToons and other frequent posts drive home the power of Instagrammin’.

Want to see your post on the 12volt News Network? Use #12voltnews…..you never know!

On Instagram @12voltnews see over 5,800 12VoltBite posts.

