Tint World Continues Texas Expansion, Opens in Hutto

– Tint World Automotive Styling Centers has opened a new location in Hutto, Texas. Owned and operated by Mark Eastland, the new store is the 10th Tint World location in Texas and will provide residents with a variety of services, including mobile electronics and car stereo upgrades, vehicle customization, automotive, residential and commercial window film, as well as marine audio and styling.

“Texas is a booming area for automotive customization and Mark is taking full advantage of this opportunity,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World. “His experience and his love of cars makes him a great franchisee, and he’s got an opportunity to really grow his store and the Tint World brand in the area.”

“I came to a point where I was ready to go into business for myself,” said Eastland. “I’ve always had cars and always worked on them myself, so I knew I wanted to do something related to auto accessories. I saw that Tint World was on the Inc. 5000 list and so I did a little more digging. Every time I looked into any sort of franchising opportunities, Tint World would show up. I attended a Tint World Discovery Day and met with Charles and his crew and I was blown away.

The all-new Tint World Hutto store is located at 5905 U.S. HWY 79, Hutto, TX 78634 and is open Monday through Saturday. To find out more, call 512-553-9292.

Visit tintworld.com for more.

