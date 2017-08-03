Tint World Continues Texas Expansion, Opens in Hutto

“Texas is a booming area for automotive customization and Mark is taking full advantage of this opportunity,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World. “His experience and his love of cars makes him a great franchisee, and he’s got an opportunity to really grow his store and the Tint World brand in the area.”Eastland spent the past 25 years working as a manager with the state before deciding to open his own Tint World.
“I came to a point where I was ready to go into business for myself,” said Eastland. “I’ve always had cars and always worked on them myself, so I knew I wanted to do something related to auto accessories. I saw that Tint World was on the Inc. 5000 list and so I did a little more digging. Every time I looked into any sort of franchising opportunities, Tint World would show up. I attended a Tint World Discovery Day and met with Charles and his crew and I was blown away.“There are endless opportunity to provide so many products and services to customers. We’re not just window tint as we offer everything from audio installations to mobile electronics and more. Especially here in central Texas, we’re going to focus a lot on truck customizations, from bolt on parts to lift kits to brush guards. If you’ve got a truck and you want to customize it, we want to be the first place you stop.”
The all-new Tint World Hutto store is located at 5905 U.S. HWY 79, Hutto, TX 78634 and is open Monday through Saturday. To find out more, call 512-553-9292.
Visit tintworld.com for more.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.