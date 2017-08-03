PowerBass Shipping New 4XL-2XH Tweeters

ONTARIO, CA (08.04.2017) – PowerBass is now shipping the 4XL-2H 2″ Thin Mount Horn Tweeters (sold individually).

When nothing but the loudest and clearest high frequencies matter but space is limited, then the 4XL-2H Thin Mount Horn Tweeter is what you need. This super efficient Tweeter is loud and clear and will not only make your highs stand out, but it will be ear catching and give your system the attention it deserves.

PowerBass uses a combination of different combined technologies to deliver nothing but piercing and accurate highs. When combined with the 4XL-65T or 80T Mid-Range drivers, you will have the brightest and loudest mids and highs in your ride that can be heard for over a mile away.

Features include:

2″ Thin Mount Compression Horn Tweeter

Die Cast Horn

Titanium Diaphragm

CNC Aluminum Bullet Phase Plug Diffuser

8 oz. Motor Structure

Single 4-Ohm

103 dB SPL

6 dB Crossover Included

4-ohm System Impedance

Sold Individually

In Stock Now

Visit powerbassusa.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

