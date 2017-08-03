Audison is Bringing Back the Pre-KnowledgeFest DSP Training

DALLAS, TX (08.04.2017) – See the following announcement from Audison regarding the return of their Pre-KnowledgeFest DSP Training:

Audison is very proud to announce they will be offering a complete OEM integration and DSP training the night before KnowledgeFest on Friday night, August 11 from 6:00 – 9:30 PM.

We have assembled a team of instructors that are second to none.

Jason Digos – Owner of Innovative Sales – World renowned trainer and fabricator

Lorenzo Quattrini – Elettromedia, Italy – Worldwide Technical Trainer

Jason Kranitz – Kingpin University – 2008 Retailer of the year and 2013 Installer of the Year

Rob Miller – JML Audio – Manager and lead technician

Christopher McNulty – Driven Mobile Electronics – Owner and 2017 Top 12 Installer of the Year

Course Description

Attendees will learn the PROCESSES that are needed to be successful and profitable selling and installing DSP. Here are the Categories that will be covered:

1. OEM Integration Basics

2. Types of integration

–MOST Bus- BIT DMI

–Maestro AR/Prima, T Harness

–Traditional Analog Signal

3. Common Integration Tools

4. How to retrieve and install BIT software

5. The PROCESS of OEM integration

6. How to use the Bit Tune Tools

7. Prima Setup Process

8. Bit One HD Setup Process

9. Full DA System Setup

10. New Product Introductions

11. Troubleshooting in the bay

The event will be held in the Arts District 7 room. Visit the following link to sign up as space is limited and will be reserved to the first 70 to sign up:

Click here to sign up.

See you in Dallas!

For more information, call Rob Wempe at 602-432-1398.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

