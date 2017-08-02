Steve Santamaria to Represent AVIDWORX in Australia

SURREY, BC (08.03.2017) – AVIDWORX has announced that Steve Santamaria from Stinger Australia and TSE Group has come on board to represent their showcase and software products Down Under, effective immediately.

“Steve is an amazing guy with a great reputation and over 30 years of experience in this industry,” stated Sergio De Oliveira, Director of Business Development for AVIDWORX. “He came up through the ranks as a rep and marketer for leading brands, and works with a lot of amazing retailers. He really understands the market and the potential for growth. He also understands how important it is these days for the industry to put forward a more professional image – and to make better first impressions with customers by providing a world-class retail experience.”

Since 2002, AVIDWORX has provided showcase solutions to over 750 stores across North America and has worked with a few now leading stores in Australia as well. With Santamaria and his rep network, AVIDWORX will be able to serve retail clients in all seven states and the Capital Territory.

Santamaria has been in the industry since 1986, starting out with a company called Ferris Car Audio. He purchased the business with his brother Greg in the early 1990s, changing the name to Stinger Australia and bringing car audio solutions from around the world to serve the growing market.

“We believe that AVIDWORX can help make a difference for a lot of passionate retailers that have all the skills and products they need to succeed but maybe haven’t focused as much on the customer experience,” commented Santamaria. “We know from experience that AVIDWORX interactive showrooms boost sales and make it easy for retailers to diversify into a lot of exciting and profitable product categories.”

If you’re an Australian retailer who wants to learn more, you can email Steve directly at steve.santamaria@tsegroup.com.au

