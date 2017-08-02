Jean-Paul Raymond Returns to Fortin

MONTREAL, QUEBEC (08.03.2017) – After a long journey through the 12V industry that included Alpine, Astroflex and most recently Directed, Jean-Paul Raymond comes back to Fortin where he managed the install shop at the retail store in the 90s.
As a seasoned 12V industry veteran, Raymond will hold the position of Sales Manager for Fortin Electronic Systems which manufactures remote car starters and bypass modules.
“Welcome back to the team J.P.!” -Fortin
Here is his new contact information at Fortin Electronic Systems: jp.raymond@fortin.ca
Visit www.fortin.ca to discover more remote starter, bypass and security system solutions.
Profile
