Jean-Paul Raymond Returns to Fortin

MONTREAL, QUEBEC (08.03.2017) – After a long journey through the 12V industry that included Alpine, Astroflex and most recently Directed, Jean-Paul Raymond comes back to Fortin where he managed the install shop at the retail store in the 90s.

As a seasoned 12V industry veteran, Raymond will hold the position of Sales Manager for Fortin Electronic Systems which manufactures remote car starters and bypass modules.

“Welcome back to the team J.P.!” -Fortin

Here is his new contact information at Fortin Electronic Systems: jp.raymond@fortin.ca

Visit www.fortin.ca to discover more remote starter, bypass and security system solutions.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

