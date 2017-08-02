ESCORT to Hold Three Training Sessions at KnowledgeFest 2017

– ESCORT, Inc. will be holding three training sessions at the upcoming KnowledgeFest August 11 – 14th at the Dallas Convention Center and Omni Dallas Hotel in Dallas, TX. These training sessions will focus on both ESCORT radar best practices andprofitability, as well as custom installation training on the revolutionary new ESCORT MAX Ci and Ci 360 detection systems.

On Saturday, August 12th and Sunday, August 13th we will be holding sessions on ESCORT Radar Best Practices and Profitability Training. In these sessions, ESCORT Radar will be sharing best practices for selling and installing the new MAX Ci and MAX Ci 360 radar / laser ticket protection systems. We will share new ways to create better profits, easier installations, and smarter product offerings and display technical demonstrations of the product and provide point of purchase materials for both installation and selling support. Join us from 4:45 pm – 5:45 pm in the Arts District Meeting Room at the Omni Dallas Hotel as we work to empower you with the best tools to make the most profit on ESCORT’s latest ticket protection solutions. To register to attend either the Saturday or Sunday session, go to the KnowledgeFest website – www.knowledgefest.org.

As an added bonus, all registrants and attendees at each of the ESCORT training sessions will be entered to win a new ESCORT MAX Ci 360. ESCORT will also have its latest products including the MAX Ci Series, the Solo S4 and X80 on display in booth #501 on the show floor.

For more information, visit www.escortradar.com.

