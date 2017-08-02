ESCORT to Hold Three Training Sessions at KnowledgeFest 2017

profitability, as well as custom installation training on the revolutionary new ESCORT MAX Ci and Ci 360 detection systems.
On Saturday, August 12th and Sunday, August 13th we will be holding sessions on ESCORT Radar Best Practices and Profitability Training. In these sessions, ESCORT Radar will be sharing best practices for selling and installing the new MAX Ci and MAX Ci 360 radar / laser ticket protection systems. We will share new ways to create better profits, easier installations, and smarter product offerings and display technical demonstrations of the product and provide point of purchase materials for both installation and selling support. Join us from 4:45 pm – 5:45 pm in the Arts District Meeting Room at the Omni Dallas Hotel as we work to empower you with the best tools to make the most profit on ESCORT’s latest ticket protection solutions. To register to attend either the Saturday or Sunday session, go to the KnowledgeFest website – www.knowledgefest.org.On Monday, August 14th, ESCORT Radar will be partnering with Larry Penn of Mobile Solutions of Calgary for a deep dive into installation and sales support of the industry leading MAX Ci line of detection systems. Larry and ESCORT team members will provide specific installation guidance, offer troubleshooting techniques, and answer any questions to teach you to be an effective radar laser install and sales expert. There is a lot of new technology found in the MAX Ci line when compared to the last generation 9500ci, including an updated Detector Tools Pro procedure, providing customers with specific protection improvements in real time. Learn how to maximize your labor time profit with the latest ticket protection from Larry Penn and ESCORT Radar. Monday’s session will be held in the ESCORT booth #501 in Hall B of the Dallas Convention Center. To reserve your seat at this session, go to the KnowledgeFest website. “It is our pleasure to be at KnowledgeFest again and to meet with installers, dealers and partners and provide them with the products their customers have been waiting for,” said Brady Siebert, Director of 12V Sales. “We look forward to the opportunity to meet face-to-face with our dealers and installer and share our latest technology with them and learn from them as to how we can better support them as well.”
As an added bonus, all registrants and attendees at each of the ESCORT training sessions will be entered to win a new ESCORT MAX Ci 360. ESCORT will also have its latest products including the MAX Ci Series, the Solo S4 and X80 on display in booth #501 on the show floor.
For more information, visit www.escortradar.com.
