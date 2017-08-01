Tint World Partners with Scrape Armor

BOCA RATON, FL (08.02.2017) – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers has become an authorized dealer and installer of Scrape Armor, a leading provider of front bumper and undercarriage protection panel kits designed to protect cars with low front overhangs.

Each piece of Scrape Armor is made from a strong, lightweight TEKLITE low-friction polymer, and features a GLIDETEK rail design that reduces the contact surface area for maximum protection. All Scrape Armor protection panel kits are digitally designed and precision manufactured with an ELIPTEK edge profile, ensuring each piece is perfectly contoured on the front and back edges.

Visit www.tintworld.com and www.scrapearmor.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

