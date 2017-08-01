Linear Power Relocates to a Larger Facility

D’LO, MS (08.02.2017) – Linear Power has relocated the company’s headquarters to D’Lo Mississippi. The new large facility is approximately 30 miles southeast of Jackson, MS.

Ray Rayfield, Liner Power owner stated “Our move to D’Lo was a move with the future in mind. The new facility gives us more room for amplifier assembly, testing, inventory and shipping.”

The Linear Power team has coordinated a weekend of activities the weekend of August 5th and 6th. Tours of the new Linear Power facility along with an exciting MECA lineup of competitions will make for a busy weekend. On Saturday, August 5th, MECA SQL Judges training will be held at the new Linear Power location beginning at 1PM.

Sunday will be a filled with MECA competition activities. MECA Commish Steve Stern related, “On Sunday we will have a 3-ring car show and sound-off circus. There will be a Show & Shine contest at the downtown city park in D’Lo, a SQL competition at the Linear Power headquarters and a SPL event at the Water Park in D’Lo.”

Steve Carnahan, Linear Power VP and Marketing Director, stated, “We have been working hard to get all settled in the new facility. Our systems are in place to build a top quality and high performance line of amplifiers for today’s marketplace. All the while staying true to the Linear Power tagline from 1975- ‘For the love of music.’”

Continuing, Stern stated, “Our club loves working with manufacturer members who work in their communities to promote business and be good neighbors. Ray and the Linear Power team bring a history of car audio excellence and a deep commitment to the car audio community proven by years of service and participation.”

TIPS, an electronics repair company, is a Linear Power sister company co-located in the D’Lo facility.

The weekend of August 5th and 6th will no doubt bring a lot of energy to the small town of D’Lo. But all will be orderly as Rayfield is also the City Marshall.

Linear Power’s address is 241 South Poplar, D’Lo MS 39062.

Visit linearpower.com for more.

