DAS Companies Inc., Adds PUTCO Automotive Lighting

PALMYRA, PA (08.02.2017) – DAS Companies Inc. has partnered with PUTCO Lighting to bring one of the most diverse collections of Auto, Truck, SUV and Power Sports accessories to the 12-Volt customer.

DAS has added the PUTCO Lighting lineup to all their available divisions. The innovative products added include a variety of items in the Light Bar, Silver- LUX LED Kits and Silver-LUX Pro LED Kits categories.

“PUTCO offers effective and stylish lighting solutions that complement our dealers’ need”, said Rex Berfield, National Sales Manager. “Lighting options have become extremely popular and we need to continually provide options and innovation for our Dealers.”

Visit www.dasinc.com for more.

