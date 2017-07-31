DOW Electronics Set for 7 City Sony Training Tour

TAMPA, FL (08.01.2017) – DOW Electronics is set for a 7 city Sony training tour during the month of August.

Jay Johnson, DOW Marketing Director said, “Join us and sales team as resent the 2017 Sony lineup. We will present live demonstrations and provide real world information highlighting Sony’s strength in the 12volt marketplace. Sony’s Kris Bulla,National Product Trainer, will showcase the advantages Sony offers to today’s high tech performance driven consumer.”

Bulla stated, “Sony is visiting major cities across the South and Southeast to promote newly released products, tease some products that will be coming shortly, and to help our retailers sell our products more effectively through proper demonstration techniques. Our focus on helping the retailers by giving them the skills and tools to use everyday has always been strong, but now we are growing that effort at an astounding pace.”

Retailers will learn about the power of the WXGS920BH plus the benefits of the XAVAX100 and much more.

The event cities and dates are: Oklahoma City-August 2nd, Houston-August 3rd, New Orleans-August 4th, Birmingham-August 22nd, Atlanta-August 23rd, Tampa-August 29th and Boca Raton-August 30th.

Concluding, Johnson commented, “Attendees will be treated to great food, have the opportunity to win raffle items and benefit from the attendee only specials. We look forward to seeing all at a meeting in their area.”

Please check with your local DOW representative for times and locations or call 813-626-5195.

Visit dowelectronics.com for more.

