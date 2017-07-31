Directed Now Shipping DS4 Systems

VISTA, CA (08.01.2017) – Directed announces that after months of testing and trials, the award-winning DS4 system is shipping to select VIPER dealers. You’ve seen the videos, seen it at CES, and now it is now shipping.

More than just a new product, DS4 is an industry breakthrough that simplifies and improves the remote start and security experience for consumers, installers, and retailers beginning now, and for years to come.

The new DS4 Digital Systems feature four key technologies that are integrated into one single and powerful device. Remote start, security, interface, and Bluetooth all work together seamlessly with the vehicle’s existing systems to enable a connected-car experience like no other. DS4 utilizes the latest technology to radically streamline the installation process, provide extended consumer functionality and simplify inventory stocking and merchandising.

With DS4 comes DirectLink, a new proprietary wireless programming connection between the service technician and the system module in the vehicle via the integrated Bluetooth technology, reducing errors and installation time. DS4 Digital Systems also provide FREE near-range smartphone control for consumers when paired with the FREE Directed SmartStart mobile app.

DS4 Digital Systems offer new and exciting features that will drive consumers into authorized retailers, and this configurable and expandable inventory reduces cost. DS4 provides faster installations which means more vehicles through the bay, increasing profits. The available and optional shock sensor/ tilt sensor/ temperature sensor allows DS4 Digital Systems to provide ultimate protection for the vehicle.

In the words of Directed CEO Bob Struble, “With DS4, we created, we innovated, and now we’re ready to bring this breakthrough new technology to market. We wanted to make sure we did the right thing and nailed the launch of this product. I’m proud to say that we began shipping to customers worldwide on Friday, July 28th.”

To learn more about this advanced technology, visit www.directed.com/ds4

For more info, visit www.directeddealers.com, or call 1-800-876-0800.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

