AudioControl to Showcase New Products, Demo Vehicle and Training Seminars at 2017 KnowledgeFest in Dallas

SEATTLE, WA (08.01.2017) – AudioControl will be showcasing their latest aftermarket audio solutions at the 2017 KnowledgeFest in Dallas, August 11-14. AudioControl will be exhibiting in booth 212, featuring a 2010 Mercedes GLK demo vehicle sponsored in cooperation with partner manufacturers. AudioControl will also be offering training seminars led by National Sales Director, Chris Bennett covering OEM integration, the power of DSP and a close look at new products including their high-powered multi-channel amplifier solutions.

DEMO CAR

The Mercedes GLK demo vehicle features a system designed and installed by Nick Williams and fabricator James Davidson of Mobile Sound Systems of Arlington, TX. The system utilizes some of AudioControl’s newest components including the DM-810 DSP processor, two LC-4.800 amplifiers and the brand new LC-1.800 mono amp driving the subwoofer. These newest AudioControl products represent a valuable opportunity for 12-volt retailers to differentiate themselves from competitors with superior system performance that is likely to earn them repeat and referral business. Other sponsors include Sony (RSX-GS9 head unit), Focal (speakers/subs), NavTV (backup camera), SoundSkins (dampening materials) and Stinger wiring and accessories.

TRAINING

AudioControl’s Chris Bennett will be offering comprehensive OEM integration and product application training on the following dates and times:

Saturday, August 12 | 6:00 – 7:00 | Arts District 3

Sunday, August 13 | 6:00 – 7:00 | Arts District 3

Attendees are encouraged to email Chris (chris.b@audiocontrol.com) to reserve a seat at the seminar that best fits their schedule. REGISTER HERE

NEW PRODUCTS

AudioControl will have a full array of new car audio products on display at KnowledgeFest, including the D-4.800 amplifier with onboard DSP, the brand new LC-1.800 mono amplifier, the LC-6.1200 6-channel amplifier and the DM-810 and DM-608 DSP processors. AudioControl’s made in USA amplifiers and processors provide installers with the most sophisticated OEM interface solutions, enabling dealers to offer the right system tuned and calibrated to ideally suit each consumer.

Visit audiocontrol.com for more.

