DD Audio Releases The Next Generation Z Series Subwoofers

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (07.31.2017) – DD Audio announces the release of the next generation Z Series Subwoofers. Just over ten years ago DD Audio redefined the meaning of car audio low frequency reinforcement with the Z Series subwoofer, and over the years the Z motor system has undergone many transformations and improvements, but none quite as drastic and awe inspiring as the latest.

Available in an all new performance and style package, the staple Z Series looks and performs better than ever before. The new Z3 will be accompanied by the compact Z2.5, aka mini Z, and gargantuan Z4 models.

The new Z’s feature several design improvements such as; redesigned magnetic architecture for increased flux levels, revised Free Flow Cooling System for better long term heat dissipation and geometric changes for increased maximum excursion capability and a wider range of configurations.

The new Z’s overhauled cosmetics feature a black oxide coating combined with red anodized accents. The motors are also adorned with custom CNC engraved designs, and every motor is engraved with its production number, making each sub a one of a kind. In keeping the True To The Source, all Z’s are still machined and hand built with pride in Oklahoma City, OK, using American parts.

The new Z is more powerful, more efficient, and more epic than ever before, truly turning the state of the art into an art form.

Visit ddaudio.com for more.

