Custom Car Audio, Port Richey Florida, Relocates

PORT RICHEY, FL (07.31.2017) – Custom Car Audio held a relocation Grand Opening event on Sunday, July 23rd. Moving from an industrial park, the new location in a free standing building, provides more visibility and customer access.

Michael Pasanen and Steve Lombardo are partners in the business. Lombardo stated to 12voltnews.com, “The weather for our Grand Opening relocation event was definitely not our friend as it rained like crazy and limited all outdoor activities. We did however have a good flow of customers and they liked our new layout.”

Mike Barcia, DOW Electronics was on site with the company’s Sony Veloster. Barcia commented, “It was pouring whole time and we didn’t even get a chance to set up anything outside. We did demos for customers inside the back area and all were blown away with the new Sony high power receiver and system in the Veloster.”

Pasanen offered, “Business at our new location has grown since the move. The relocation event provides more momentum and new customers. Several customers recently have come with new cars that didn’t have a CD player from the factory. We have actually removed several OEM radios and replaced them with Sony head units.”

LED lighting, HID’s, alarms are a growing part of Custom Car Audios business. Sony and Rockford Fosgate, from DOW are key audio brands at the company.

Visit stevelombardodesigns.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

