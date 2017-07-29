Great to See 12volt Companies Instagrammin’ 

SHREVEPORT, LA (07.29.2017) – Many proactive 12volt companies across the U.S., and around the globe, are utilizing the power of Instagram to engage and connect with followers plus consumers.

The vast majority of people utilizing social media don’t want to be “sold to.” The examples in this 12voltBite illustrate companies delivering an attention grabbing message to their followers.

Audio Solutions in Florence MS made a post showcasing headlight restoration. The cloudy headlights turned into a brand new look after the crew worked their magic.

Model Electronics, Ramsey NJ, showed their followers a way to add a rear camera display mirror, with camera for the turnkey price of $350….a small price to pay for backup safety.

Aquatic AV made a very striking post for new 6.5” speakers designed for Harley Davidson bikes. It is the bike season.

“Our goal is to encourage all across the 12volt industry to utilize this incredibly powerful social media tool to increase their company’s visibility in the marketplace. Instagram is a free app. Using only a smartphone or tablet, images and comments, can be shared with followers in less than a minute. Images posted to Instagram can automatically post to Facebook and Twitter. Companies who post images of primo installations, new products, new displays and events are connecting with followers and consumers. Utilizing the power of Instagram could definitely lead to visibility, store traffic and a good shot at writing business for 12volt retailers and other companies,” commented Mike Van Horn.

See the 12volt Central Studio “News Today” headlines post every business day, Week’s HiLites on Saturdays and Happy Birthday wishes on Sunday. “Reps on the Road,” 12voltToons and other frequent posts drive home the power of Instagrammin’.

On Instagram @12voltnews see over 5,800 12VoltBite posts.

