DS18 “We Like It Loud” at the Custom Sounds Texas HeatWave

Rob Ferro, Mr DS18, lead the DS18 crew on site and during the journey from Miami Gardens FL to Austin and back.
Ferro stated to 12voltnews.com, “We definitely drove home the statement “We Like It Loud” at the HeatWave. Our Ground Pound, Little Ground Pound and Jeep stood out under our inflatables of the DS18 booth. It was a great event and a way for our local retailer The Market Place to connect with enthusiasts from the area. Oscar Luces, The Market Place, saw a ton of people.”
The trip for the DS18 crew from Miami Gardens to Austin covered just under 3,000 miles with 8 stops for fuel and racking up a fuel bill approaching $1500. Including the Saturday and Sunday Heatwave it was a torturous 6 days for the DS18 team.The caravan of vehicles included the Ground Pound Mommy pickup towing a trailer loaded with the Ground Pound vehicle and Little Ground Pound trailer. The DS18 Jeep pulled another trailer filed with giveaways, inflatables and other items for the massive display on the event midway. Rob Ferro and Diego Navarro, along with Chris Allen and Chris Allen Jr, kept the DS18 convoy on track to and from Austin. Friday night on the way into Austin the trailer lost a couples of tires and took 3 hours to make repairs and roll again. Ferro commented, “Thanks so much to David MacDonald and his team for staying way late and waiting for us to get into the Travis Center on Friday night.”
“This was our 3rd year at the Custom Sounds Texas HeatWave and our best. We already have plans to go even bigger next year as we show the crowd ‘We Like It Loud,’” Ferro concluded.
Visit ds18.com and heatwaveshow.com for more.
