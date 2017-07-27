DS18 “We Like It Loud” at the Custom Sounds Texas HeatWave

– DS18 definitely lived up to the company’s “We Like It Loud” motto at the Custom Sounds Texas HeatWave in Austin the weekend of July 22nd and 23rd. The company’s lineup of decked out demo vehicles, plus a very impressive arrangement of large inflatables, grabbed the attention of the crowd on the event midway.

Rob Ferro, Mr DS18, lead the DS18 crew on site and during the journey from Miami Gardens FL to Austin and back.

Ferro stated to 12voltnews.com, “We definitely drove home the statement “We Like It Loud” at the HeatWave. Our Ground Pound, Little Ground Pound and Jeep stood out under our inflatables of the DS18 booth. It was a great event and a way for our local retailer The Market Place to connect with enthusiasts from the area. Oscar Luces, The Market Place, saw a ton of people.”

The trip for the DS18 crew from Miami Gardens to Austin covered just under 3,000 miles with 8 stops for fuel and racking up a fuel bill approaching $1500. Including the Saturday and Sunday Heatwave it was a torturous 6 days for the DS18 team.

“This was our 3rd year at the Custom Sounds Texas HeatWave and our best. We already have plans to go even bigger next year as we show the crowd ‘We Like It Loud,’” Ferro concluded.

Visit ds18.com and heatwaveshow.com for more.

