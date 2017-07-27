Alpine Shipping New iLX-207 7-Inch Audio Video System

TORRANCE, CA (07.28.2017) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. is now shipping the iLX-207, a mech-less audio/video (A/V) system with 7-inch touch screen. It’s the first Alpine system to offer both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.

“Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are popular features that we’re excited to bring to our consumers,” said Steve Crawford, vice president and general manager, aftermarket business unit, Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. “The iLX-207 is a match for consumers who depend on their phones and want to be smart about using their main phone features in the vehicle.”

Optimized Smart Phone Connectivity

The iLX-207 is an AM/FM system with Bluetooth wireless technology on a 7-inch WVGA capacitive touch screen and is optimized for wired connectivity with an ™iPhone or Android smartphone. The iLX-207 “Works with Apple CarPlay,” so iPhone owners can use CarPlay to make and receive calls, access text messages, play music, and get directions optimized for traffic conditions in a way that allows them to stay focused on the road. CarPlay is accessed through the iLX-207’s touch screen or through Siri voice control using the “Voice” button. CarPlay is compatible with iPhone 5 and later.

The iLX-207 is also Android Auto Compatible. Android Auto was designed with safety in mind. With larger touch targets, a simplified interface, and easy-to-use voice actions, it’s designed to minimize distraction so drivers can stay focused on the road (requires both a USB cable and Bluetooth connection; requires an Android phone running 5.0 [Lollipop] or higher and the Android Auto app.). Android Auto is accessed through the touch screen or the “Voice” hard button with voice control.

For both technologies, the audio for music, driving directions, messages, and phone calls is played through the vehicle’s speaker system.

Entertainment and Information Features

The iLX-207 is SiriusXM-Ready (tuner and subscription sold separately) and includes other audio features such as a built-in HD Radio receiver, Pandora control from iPhone and Android phones, and FLAC file playback via USB. Customized sound tuning for the iLX-207 is available through the free Alpine TuneIt App.

The iLX-207 has an HDMI input for video entertainment from HDMI-enabled devices (HDMI cable sold separately). DVD or CD entertainment can be added through the optional DVE-5300 Add-on DVD player, and the KCX-630HD HDMI Selector Interface (sold separately) can also be used to retain HDMI capability when the iLX-207 is connected to the DVE-5300.

The iLX-207 can retain select factory features and display customized vehicle information when used with an iDatalink Maestro module (sold separately, retained features and vehicle information will vary by vehicle).

System Expansion

When used with the KAC-001 External Accessory Control Module (sold separately), the iLX-207 can serve as a hub for touch screen control of up to eight add-on electrical accessories like a motorized tonneau cover, winch, LED lights, etc. The iLX-207 is compatible with Alpine’s rear and front camera systems and can be used with the optional KCX-C250MC Multi-Camera Controller to manage multiple camera systems from the touch screen (controller and cameras sold separately).

The iLX-207 is now available for $900 SRI at authorized Alpine retailers. Visit www.alpine-usa.com for more.

