SMS Adds Yam Domino to Sales Team

BATON ROUGE, LA (07.28.2017) – Yam Domino, a 20+ year 12volt industry veteran, has joined the SMS rep firm sales team.

SMS Principal Dave Gill stated “We are very pleased to add Yam to our team. He is a great addition to the team and will handle sales in Louisiana and Mississippi out of our Baton Rouge office.

Yam began as a teenager working for New Generation in Baton Rouge. An 18 year span at Mike’s Audio in Baton Rouge followed. Most recently, Yam was the GM at Mike’s Audio.

SMS is an award winning rep firm covering LA, AR, MS, OK and TX plus the MINK states of MO, IA, NE and KS. Brands on the SMS line card include Bazooka, DB Drive brands, Dual, ATrend, BOYO, Kinetik, Massive Audio, MTX Home and Swan Video.

The MINK states are handled by Jeff Budin. John Kennedy covers areas in Texas and Oklahoma.

Rita Gere and Kayce Rodrique office in the Baton Rouge facility and are accounting and office manager respectively.

The SMS and SMW corporate offices are located at 7987 Pecue, Suite C in Baton Rouge LA, 70809.

