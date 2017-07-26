Hogtunes Releases High-End Audio Line

BARRIE, ONTARIO (07.27.2017) – Hogtunes has taken it to the next level in a serious way with the introduction of the WILD BOAR AUDIO brand. 6.5” and 6×9” speaker options that feature real carbon fibre woofer cones, extra large magnets, external crossovers and high power amplifier solutions. All for 2014+ model Harley Davidson bikes.

WILD BOAR AUDIO by Hogtunes owner, Mike “PEZ” Pesdirz proudly says, “We have been wanting to offer a line of high end products done right for a long time. Big power offering with the safety of the bikes charging system in mind. This is a game changer in the motorcycle audio world!”

Hogtunes has been designing, engineering and manufacturing aftermarket audio components from the ground up for use in the motorcycle environment (at speed) since 2004.

For more info, visit www.hogtunes.com or www.wildboaraudio.com.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

