PowerBass at The 4 Wheel Parts Truck & Jeep Fest 2017

LONG BEACH, CA (07.25.2017) – The 4 Wheel Parts Truck & Jeep Fest 2017 filled the Long Beach Convention Center the weekend of July 22nd and 23rd. The Convention Center show floor was packed with custom trucks, Jeeps and SUVs. In addition a selection of 4 Wheel Parts vendors were on site showcasing, and selling their products, to the large consumer crowd.

PowerBass was right in the middle of the action with Erik Harbour and Dave Myers. Model Athena Kozels was also in the PowerBass booth.

Harbour related to 12voltnews.com, “This event is a traveling event for 4 Wheel Parts as they have 10 stops across the country where they set up for 2 days of deals for consumers. This stop in Long Beach was reported to be one of the largest on the tour even though it was the newest stop on the tour. There were about 5,000 people through the door on Saturday and a little fewer on Sunday. Many in the crowd were there to buy and our sound bars were flying out the door… portable Bluetooth BT-100’s too.”

Southern California is a huge world for UTV products.

Continuing, Harbour stated, “One consumer bought 3 PowerBass Sound Bars from us for all his toys. It was reported he spent $20K with 4 Wheel Parts at the event.”

Visit powerbassusa.com for more.



