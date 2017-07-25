Metra Shipping TurboTouch Kits for Chrysler Pacifica 2017+

HOLLY HILL, FL (07.26.2017) – July 2017 – Metra Electronics continues to expand their line of popular TurboTouch kits with the 99-6543HG, designed for Chrysler Pacifica models 2017 and up*. Metra’s new line of TurboTouch kits feature patented Auto-Detect protocol and a patent-pending design for a touchscreen based vehicle interface.
The 99-6543HG kit provides the ability to install an ISO Single-DIN radio provision with pocket as well as an ISO Double-DIN radio replacement. This kit includes the wiring harness and a built-in Axxess touchscreen interface. It is scratch-resistant and painted high gloss black to match the factory finish. Note: This kit does not support surround camera (360) switching at this time.TurboTouch kits are designed for a fast, seamless installation with no additional programming. The smart interface automatically configures to the vehicle, with no dip-switches or buttons to program. Metra’s popular ASWC-1 technology is already built-in to retain factory steering wheel controls, without the need to purchase this product separately. Retention for most safety features (including backup cameras and sensors), and most of the other vehicle information are also built into the interface. The integrated 4.3 inch color touchscreen and buttons will retain climate control features and most personalized vehicle customizations.
TurboTouch kits are proudly made in the USA with the highest quality ABS plastics using injection molding technology to ensure a superior design and fit. The 99-6543HG is now in stock and shipping, available to authorized Metra Dealers and Distributors.
To see specific and up to date vehicle applications, download the product sheet and view instructions for this part, click here.
More about the new line of TurboTouch kits can be seen at MetraTurboTouch.com.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.