Metra Shipping TurboTouch Kits for Chrysler Pacifica 2017+

HOLLY HILL, FL (07.26.2017) – July 2017 – Metra Electronics continues to expand their line of popular TurboTouch kits with the 99-6543HG, designed for Chrysler Pacifica models 2017 and up*. Metra’s new line of TurboTouch kits feature patented Auto-Detect protocol and a patent-pending design for a touchscreen based vehicle interface.

The 99-6543HG kit provides the ability to install an ISO Single-DIN radio provision with pocket as well as an ISO Double-DIN radio replacement. This kit includes the wiring harness and a built-in Axxess touchscreen interface. It is scratch-resistant and painted high gloss black to match the factory finish. Note: This kit does not support surround camera (360) switching at this time.

TurboTouch kits are proudly made in the USA with the highest quality ABS plastics using injection molding technology to ensure a superior design and fit. The 99-6543HG is now in stock and shipping, available to authorized Metra Dealers and Distributors.

To see specific and up to date vehicle applications, download the product sheet and view instructions for this part, click here.

More about the new line of TurboTouch kits can be seen at MetraTurboTouch.com.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

