EchoMaster Unveils New Safety Interactive Display for Retailers

– The path to purchase for consumers just got easier when purchasing aftermarket safety products. Announcing the EchoMaster Wall Retail Display, now available to all authorized EchoMaster dealers. This fully interactive display showcases a comprehensive portfolio of EchoMaster products to educate the shopper. Easy to install and mount on your current slatwall, the display comes equipped with a selection of best-in-class collision avoidance solutions for any vehicle.

Whether your customer is seeking solutions for reversing the family car, or guiding a fleet of vehicles, the new EchoMaster display features a wide range of trusted safety solutions for any situation:

Blind spot and lane departure assistance

Large assortment of front and rear safety cameras in multiple viewing and mounting options

Front and reversing sensor kits

For more info, visit echomaster.com, aampglobal.com, or call 800-477-2267.

