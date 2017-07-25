EchoMaster Unveils New Safety Interactive Display for Retailers

CLEARWATER, FL (07.26.2017) – The path to purchase for consumers just got easier when purchasing aftermarket safety products. Announcing the EchoMaster Wall Retail Display, now available to all authorized EchoMaster dealers. This fully interactive display showcases a comprehensive portfolio of EchoMaster products to educate the shopper. Easy to install and mount on your current slatwall, the display comes equipped with a selection of best-in-class collision avoidance solutions for any vehicle.
Click image to enlarge
Whether your customer is seeking solutions for reversing the family car, or guiding a fleet of vehicles, the new EchoMaster display features a wide range of trusted safety solutions for any situation:
- Blind spot and lane departure assistance
- Large assortment of front and rear safety cameras in multiple viewing and mounting options
- Front and reversing sensor kits
“We have a very competitive program for our displays that independent retailers will want to take advantage of,” said Herb Brown, vice president of sales at AAMP Global. “We make educating our retailers, and their customers, about the importance of safety, easier than ever.”
echomaster.com
For more info, visit echomaster.com, aampglobal.com, or call 800-477-2267.
