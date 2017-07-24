DOW Electronics Promotes Justin Roberts to Account Manager

TAMPA, FL (07.25.2017) – DOW Electronics has announced that Justin Roberts has been promoted to Account Manager on the 12Volt team. Roberts will focus on growing DOW’s 12Volt business in South Texas.

Roberts joined the company in 2015 as an inside sales representative on the 12Volt team. Quickly learning the products and getting familiar with the industry, Roberts grew his skills and his role within the team. Roberts provided great customer service to each of his customers and showed the desire to continue his professional growth while helping DOW achieve company goals.

“I’m very excited about this new challenge ahead of me. I believe there is a great opportunity in South Texas for us to see significant growth, and for me to continue to gather knowledge about this exciting industry.” -Justin Roberts

“Justin has proven over the past two years that he has a desire to succeed and continue to grow his value. Each time we’ve given Justin a challenge, he’s shown the will to achieve the goal, and that determination is why we’re excited about the opportunity ahead,” added director of sales, Drew Fischer.

For more info, visit dowelectronics.com or call 1-800-627-2900.

