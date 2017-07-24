CRUX Releases All-In-One GM Radio Replacement Interface with Video Switching

RESEDA, CA (07.25.2017) – CRUX Interfacing Solutions has released the SOOGM-16V Interface for 29-BIT GMLAN vehicles. The SOOGM-16V will start shipping Monday 7-31-17 and the SOOGM-16W will start shipping within a few weeks after. The new interface will be on display at KnowledgeFest in Dallas Booth # 602

Rich DeSclafani from CRUX stated “The new SOOGM-16V improves upon our rock-solid GM Radio Replacement interfaces. This kit combines everything needed to change the radio in newer GM vehicles. We have simplified the installation down to one single plug n’ play module that does everything. From an installation, cost and feature perspective these interfaces are a no brainer when changing the radio in these vehicles”

Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.

