US Film Crew Seeking Experienced Automotive Window Film Installer

AUTOMOTIVE FILM INSTALLER
Position Summary:
The automotive film installer is able to carry out all aspects of vehicle window tinting, PPF & wraps/graphics with exceptional quality in a timely manner.
Primary Responsibilities
- Proficient in tint, PPF & wraps/graphics installation any vehicle.
- Operate plotter system for tint, PPF and graphics production.
- Fulfill processes and systems per company protocols.
- Communicate effectively and professionally with customers as needed.
- Maintain a professional appearance and conduct in accordance with company values.
- Assure cleanliness and organization of work area, shop, office and store premises at all times.
- Complete installations in a timely manner consistent with company standards.
- Strive for 100% customer satisfaction at all times.
- Assist in inventory control and minimal waste of materials.
- Assure all tools and equipment to be maintained properly on a daily basis.
- Responsible for customer and company property while in care in custody.
- Responsible for personal safety as well as safety of team members and others.
- Works harmoniously with others.
Secondary Responsibilities
- Willingness to assist in any operation to ensure or promote the well being of the company.
Experience Requirements
One year of automotive window tinting experience.
Reports To: Director of Auto Division
Job Type: Full-time
Required experience: Automotive Film Installation, 1 year
Interested individuals please contact Mark Doman at MD@USFilmCrew.com or at 412-385-3662
Profile
