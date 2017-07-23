Classifieds

US Film Crew Seeking Experienced Automotive Window Film Installer

AUTOMOTIVE FILM INSTALLER

Position Summary:

The automotive film installer is able to carry out all aspects of vehicle window tinting, PPF & wraps/graphics with exceptional quality in a timely manner.

Primary Responsibilities

  • Proficient in tint, PPF & wraps/graphics installation any vehicle.
  • Operate plotter system for tint, PPF and graphics production.
  • Fulfill processes and systems per company protocols.
  • Communicate effectively and professionally with customers as needed.
  • Maintain a professional appearance and conduct in accordance with company values.
  • Assure cleanliness and organization of work area, shop, office and store premises at all times.
  • Complete installations in a timely manner consistent with company standards.
  • Strive for 100% customer satisfaction at all times.
  • Assist in inventory control and minimal waste of materials.
  • Assure all tools and equipment to be maintained properly on a daily basis.
  • Responsible for customer and company property while in care in custody.
  • Responsible for personal safety as well as safety of team members and others.
  • Works harmoniously with others.

Secondary Responsibilities

  • Willingness to assist in any operation to ensure or promote the well being of the company.

Experience Requirements

One year of automotive window tinting experience.
Reports To: Director of Auto Division

Job Type: Full-time

Required experience: Automotive Film Installation, 1 year

Interested individuals please contact Mark Doman at MD@USFilmCrew.com or at 412-385-3662

