US Film Crew Seeking Experienced Automotive Window Film Installer

AUTOMOTIVE FILM INSTALLER

Position Summary:

The automotive film installer is able to carry out all aspects of vehicle window tinting, PPF & wraps/graphics with exceptional quality in a timely manner.

Primary Responsibilities

Proficient in tint, PPF & wraps/graphics installation any vehicle.

Operate plotter system for tint, PPF and graphics production.

Fulfill processes and systems per company protocols.

Communicate effectively and professionally with customers as needed.

Maintain a professional appearance and conduct in accordance with company values.

Assure cleanliness and organization of work area, shop, office and store premises at all times.

Complete installations in a timely manner consistent with company standards.

Strive for 100% customer satisfaction at all times.

Assist in inventory control and minimal waste of materials.

Assure all tools and equipment to be maintained properly on a daily basis.

Responsible for customer and company property while in care in custody.

Responsible for personal safety as well as safety of team members and others.

Works harmoniously with others.

Secondary Responsibilities

Willingness to assist in any operation to ensure or promote the well being of the company.

Experience Requirements

One year of automotive window tinting experience.

Reports To: Director of Auto Division

Job Type: Full-time

Required experience: Automotive Film Installation, 1 year

Interested individuals please contact Mark Doman at MD@USFilmCrew.com or at 412-385-3662

