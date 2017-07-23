Mobile Solutions Wrapped Master Tech Subwoofer Training

TEMPE, AZ (07.24.2017) – The Mobile Solutions MasterTech Sub-Woofer Training 2017 is in the books. This four day event walked attendees through the full process, from concept to completion, for the most advanced, cutting edge, subwoofer enclosure designs in the industry. Students learned how to correctly calculate volume and tuning for complex enclosures, use the latest computer design software, fabricate with multiple materials, design and fabricate irregular shapes, build their own hands-on project.

4 Days of Hands-On Training

Work with Advanced Enclosure Design Software

Learn the Secret 12 Minute Fiberglass Technique for rapidly forming custom shaped enclosures

Advanced 3-D Router Techniques

Upholstery Methods for finished panels

Beauty Panel and False wall techniques

The quick panel production technique, make amazing panels in very little time

Includes individual take home project and all materials required

Mobile Solutions’ Bryan Schmitt stated, “We want to extend a HUGE Thank You to our guest presenters: JT Torres, and Andy Wehmeyer for their contributions, collaborations, and efforts given to this epic training event. We would also like to specifically thank Sundown Audio and Andy Moonassar for the incredibly generous donation of subwoofers. Each student was able to take home their very own legitimate SA 8” Woofer from the class. Very Nice! We are grateful for the relationship with Sundown, and with Andy, and for his ability to not only attend this training event, but for his contribution to the class as well.”

Schmitt continued, “We all worked hard to provide our students the best training available to our industry. I could not be more thrilled with our Master Tech training class this year. We were able to introduce industry veterans Andy W and JT T as guest speakers. It’s always amazing to see the collaboration of great minds raise the bar and share their knowledge with others. This class also covered in-depth acoustic theories and new fabrication techniques that encompassed the entire process. It was definitely a must see for anyone who is serious about their craft.”

Don’t miss the chance to attend the next MasterTech Event. Stay tuned for upcoming class dates, and don’t miss the chance to register.

Visit mobilesolutions-usa.com for more.

